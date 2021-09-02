Day full of news regarding the monitor market, in fact 7 were presented new HP gaming monitors which enrich the company’s catalog and present many interesting functions at an advantageous price.

In particular, the new monitors can be divided into two categories, there are those with IPS flat screen, 4 models available in 27, 32 and 24 inch sizes, and those with curved VA panel, 3 models in 27 and 32 inch sizes. The whole series is then equipped with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a reponse time of 1 ms, plus we find AMD FreeSync Premium technology and HP Eye Ease with EyeSafe certification. There is also an adjustable support to find the perfect position during gaming sessions.

New HP gaming monitors: features and prices

For now, we have introduced what are the most intriguing features of the new HP gaming monitors presented by the company, but let’s now go into more detail by analyzing the main features of each individual model :.

HP X27

27 inch 16: 9 IPS panel

Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity: 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 HDMI 2.0

Refresh rate of 165 Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

Maximum brightness: 400 nits

1 ms response time with Overdrive

OMEN Gaming Hub

99% sRGB coverage

Compatible with the VESA standard for mounts

Eyesafe certification

Support with adjustable height

HP X27q

27 inch 16: 9 IPS panel

Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440)

Connectivity: 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 HDMI 2.0

Refresh rate of 165 Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

HDR 400

Maximum brightness: 400 nits

1 ms response time with Overdrive

OMEN Gaming Hub

99% sRGB coverage

Compatible with the VESA standard for mounts

Eyesafe certification

Support with adjustable height

HP X32

31.5 inch 16: 9 IPS panel

Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440)

Connectivity: 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 HDMI 2.0

Refresh rate of 165 Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

HDR 400

Maximum brightness: 400 nits

1 ms response time with Overdrive

OMEN Gaming Hub

99% sRGB coverage

Compatible with the VESA standard for mounts

Eyesafe certification

Height and inclination adjustable support

HP X34

34 inch 21: 9 IPS panel

UWQHD resolution (3440 x 1440)

Connectivity: 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 HDMI 2.0

Refresh rate of 165 Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

HDR 400

Maximum brightness: 400 nits

1 ms response time with Overdrive

OMEN Gaming Hub

99% sRGB coverage

Compatible with the VESA standard for mounts

Eyesafe certification

Height and inclination adjustable support

HP X27c

27 inch 16: 9 curved VA panel

Curvature: 1500R

Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity: 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 1 HDMI 2.0 and a 3.5mm jack audio output

Refresh rate of 165 Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

HDR 400

Maximum brightness: 350 nits

Response time of 1 ms MPRT

OMEN Gaming Hub

99% sRGB coverage

Compatible with the VESA standard for mounts

Eyesafe certification

Height and inclination adjustable support

HP X27qc

27 inch 16: 9 curved VA panel

Curvature: 1500R

QHD resolution (2560 x 1440)

Connectivity: 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 1 HDMI 2.0 and a 3.5mm jack audio output

Refresh rate of 165 Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

HDR 400

Maximum brightness: 350 nits

Response time of 1 ms MPRT

OMEN Gaming Hub

99% sRGB coverage

Compatible with the VESA standard for mounts

Eyesafe certification

Height and inclination adjustable support



HP X32c

31.5 inch 16: 9 curved VA panel

Curvature: 1500R

Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity: 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 1 HDMI 2.0 and a 3.5mm jack audio output

Refresh rate of 165 Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

HDR 400

Maximum brightness: 400 nits

Response time of 1 ms MPRT

OMEN Gaming Hub

99% sRGB coverage

Compatible with the VESA standard for mounts

Eyesafe certification

Height and inclination adjustable support

Prices

HP’s offer is therefore very wide, some of the gaming monitors listed above go in practice to update the models already present in the catalog, bring a higher refresh rate and in general the best performance for those who want to make the most of the own gaming setup. They are also perfect for use with both PC and console, in fact they are easily compatible with all major consoles available on the market.

Another interesting feature is the price, in fact, these new HP gaming monitors maintain a relatively low cost, thus offering gamers valid products that do not weigh heavily on the wallet. For now, the prices in euros are not yet known, but I bring you those in dollars:

HP X27: $ 259.99

HP X27q: $ 339.99

HP X32: $ 389.99

HP X34: $ 459.99

HP X27c: $ 259.99

HP X27qc: $ 349.99

HP X32c: $ 309.99

For more information on HP X Series Monitors, please visit official site.

