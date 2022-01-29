Italy’s Minister of Regional Affairs, Maria Stella Gilmini, said Italian President Sergio Mattarella had agreed to stay in office for a second term after ruling parties asked him to reconsider his decision to leave the post.

Matarella, 80, whose term expires on February 3, was re-elected for a second 7-year term, after winning the absolute majority of 505 votes out of 1,009, from the elders, deputies and regional officials who participate in the vote.

Counting of votes continues at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, and the final result is expected to be announced before 9 pm local time.