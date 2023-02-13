We continue to dig through the rubble of houses, buildings, shops, shopping centres, hoping for some miracle. And hope is rekindled every time rescuers manage to extract someone alive from that hell of debris. As the 7-month-old baby rescued in Turkeyfound under the remains of his house a 140 hours since that earthquake which took the lives of thousands of people.

The 7-month-old baby was found in the rubble of a house located in Antakya districtin the southern Turkish province of Hatay. 140 hours after the earthquake that shook the country last Monday, the baby was still alive.

Many similar rescues that move everyone, in the hope that more and more people can be rescued. In the Nizip district from the same province, a girl saw the light again after spending 146 hours under the rubble. And in Hatay Province, Antakya District, a 35-year-old man after 149 hours.

Rescuers have been working tirelessly for a week, literally bringing back to life adults and children who had remained under the rubble of houses collapsed after the first big aftershock and the subsequent aftershocks, equally strong.

Survivors are also being sought in Syria, where just recently in Afrin, Aleppo, i White Helmets they pulled a little girl out of the remains of her house. She is alive because her sister shielded her.

The miracle of the 7-month-old baby saved in Turkey, in a truly dramatic balance

The toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is close to 30,000 dead due to the collapse of houses and homes that could not withstand the very high quake recorded.

In Turkey the death toll would be around 25 thousand, as confirmed by the Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay in a press conference. In Syria, however, more than 3,500, of which more than 2,000 in the areas controlled by the rebels in the northwest. Another 140 deaths were recorded in territories under government control.