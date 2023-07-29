The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that there are eight types of establishments and labor groups that are excluded from compliance with the wage protection system, most notably banks and banks, and employees who have submitted labor complaints related to wages, which are referred to the judiciary, as well as the employee – who is on leave without pay – during the period of leave, provided Submitting evidence of this, while making it clear that it has seven control and penal mechanisms or procedures, through which it guarantees the application of the labor wage protection system to all establishments registered in the ministry, in an optimal manner.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation emphasized the need for all private sector establishments registered with it to pay the wages of their employees and workers on the due date, through the wage protection system approved by the Ministry, explaining that the employee’s wage is due starting from the first day of the month following the end of the period specified on its basis. wages in the employment contract.

The Ministry, in cooperation with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, has implemented the Emirates Wage Protection System since 2009, to meet the Ministry’s goals aimed at providing a safe, effective and robust mechanism to simplify the timely payment of wages to employees by employers.

And the Ministry stated, in a series of educational publications that it recently broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that in the event that there is no clause in an employment contract related to the period specified for the payment of wages, the employer must commit to paying the employee’s wages at least once a month, pointing out that the employer He is considered delinquent in paying wages if he does not pay it within the first 15 days of the due date, unless it is stipulated in the employment contract for a shorter period.

The ministry stated that it has seven control and penal mechanisms or procedures that enable it to ensure the application of the labor wage protection system to all establishments registered in the ministry, in an optimal manner, starting with the “due date of wages”, as the establishment is followed up electronically to ensure its commitment to paying the wages of its workers, while During the third and 10 days after the due date, by sending notices and alerts to the non-compliant establishment, in order to pay the wages, pointing out that the third procedure takes place on the 17th day after the due date, as the Ministry stops issuing new work permits to the establishment, with notifying its owner of the reason for the suspension. Then the establishment that is not committed to paying wages is included in the electronic monitoring and inspection system, as well as the schedule of inspection visits, where the inspector carries out an inspection visit to the establishment, as well as warning it in accordance with the rules (in establishments that employ 50 or more workers).

And she stated that, after a month and a half has passed from the due date, she takes measures to inform the concerned Public Prosecution of the right of the violating establishment, and transfers her data to the competent authorities at the federal and local levels, to take legal measures, and follow them up by the competent teams in the Ministry (in establishments that employ 50 workers or more). ), noting that in the event the facility repeats the violation within six months, the Ministry decides to impose an administrative fine in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 21 of 2022, and to transfer the category or classification of the facility to the third category, according to Ministerial Resolution No. (209) of 2022.

According to the ministry, the wage protection system has been developed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, with technology that allows the ministry to create a database and information on the processes of paying wages to workers in the private sector, and the extent to which operating establishments are committed to paying wages at the agreed time and amount.

Under the protection system, the wages of workers in private sector establishments are transferred through banks, exchange companies and financial institutions that provide the service, by establishing partnerships with the banking sector and financial institutions in the country, provided that salaries are paid in Emirati dirhams (the national currency of the country), or in any other currency. It is agreed upon between the parties to the labor contract.

The Ministry granted eight types of establishments and labor categories, as an exception to compliance with the wage protection system, including four categories of employment, which are “the employee who submitted a labor complaint related to wages, referred to the judiciary, the employee against whom a report of interruption of work was registered, the new employee during a period of (30) ) days from the due date of the wage, the employee – who is on leave without pay – during the period of leave, provided that proof of that is submitted.

The list of exceptions also included four types of establishments or business entities, which are “fishing boats owned by private citizens, public taxis owned by private citizens, banks and banks, and places of worship.”

The employer is considered late in paying the wage if it does not pay it within the first 15 days of the due date.

Salaries for “helpful workers”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the application of the wage protection system has become mandatory for some professions of domestic service workers since last year, as part of the endeavor to develop the system of services provided to employers and citizen and resident families, to meet their aspirations and needs, and in a manner that is consistent with the legislation regulating the work of this category of workers. employment.

And it stated that the list of categories of domestic workers required to apply the wage protection system includes five occupational categories: “private agricultural engineer, private representative, home caregiver, private teacher, private trainer.” While this system remains optional for owners of 14 professions for domestic workers, including “The house nanny, the cook, the chauffeur, the guard.” The Ministry called on employers who employ “optional” professions to register their workers “voluntarily” in this system, to benefit from the advantages of electronic salary payment.