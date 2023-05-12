Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that there are seven mistakes that lead to perpetrators of extortion crimes, including weak religious faith, drifting behind fake relationships, frequenting suspicious websites, emotional emptiness, neglect in socialization, addiction to browsing social networking sites, and parents’ failure to monitor and care for their children.

She warned of the dangers of extortion and called on community members not to accept friendship requests from strangers, not to publish private photos and videos on social media or send them to unknown people, and to beware of dating sites and applications, as they are often the beginning of hunting for victims.

She indicated that extortion is based on threatening the victim to publish pictures or film materials or leaking confidential information, in exchange for sums of money, or exploiting the victim to carry out illegal acts for the benefit of the blackmailers. Social media platforms, their aim is outwardly acquaintance and inwardly extortion, and upon acquaintance, a live broadcast is opened with the camera and the victim is filmed in an immoral situation.

She explained that the methods of prevention of extortion are not to succumb to extortion and respond to requests for extortion, not to send any sums of money under any direct threat, and to report extortion attempts by contacting the “Aman” service that works around the clock and in complete secrecy, on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), Or via text messages (2828).

Abu Dhabi Police: Not giving in to extortion and not sending any sums of money under any threat are the most important methods of prevention.