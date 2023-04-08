Parenting gives wonderful and unforgettable moments where the heart of any parent is about to explode with love. But it also gives away very embarrassing and humiliating moments, worthy of the worst Larry David, where fathers and mothers bring out their most miserable, useless or losing part. And, depending on how you look at it, they also end up being unforgettable moments, because there are shames that mark fire.

I have collected here seven of the most common ones, which are only confessed to the closest friends or in moments of great paternal camaraderie, because even in meanness one travels in the same boat.

The classic: take the child to class doped of Dalsy so that you don’t notice those uncomfortable tenths that would force you to stay at home on a day when you have a difficult time at work. It also has two variables premium: first, know that the child has shit at home, but take him with him gift to the kindergarten so they can change it there, because you get lazy or have a bad time. Outbreak 2: Bringing the kid to class without warning that he has lice, coronavirus, or any new, fast-spreading strain. The protector: going out to protect your child when another annoys him or hurts him, and defending him from unexpected and exaggerated rage, taking the opportunity to scream or scare the aggressor child. Of course, you’d gladly give it four yells, but you don’t because you’re a responsible adult. And, above all, because if the child is a bully, you assume that his parents will be too. The too visible one: in any list of humiliating moments you cannot miss all those stains on your clothes, especially snot, vomit and juice or porridge, especially when you have an important meeting and zero chances of changing your clothes. The power of parenting is not fully experienced until your child vomits on you several times when you are eating out, and you are torn between disgust, concern for their health, and wanting to quickly flee the bar or restaurant, leaving them the gift to clean The reasonable oversight: most parents buy the same children’s clothing in the same places and, also, depending on what age, the children look alike with the same hairstyles. Anyone can get confused. That is the phrase that serves as a defense when, in the park, in the Chiquipark or in some activity in the shopping center, you discover that you have been watching another child and that you have no idea where yours is. Debt: sooner or later you cannot miss that mysterious call that makes an appointment with you at the secretary’s office without giving you much of an explanation. There and in person, in a more or less concealed way, they tell you off because a receipt has been returned. They don’t need to call a baseball bat-wielding thug to collect from you, because their subtle contempt hurts more. At that point, no matter your career, your wealth, and your goodwill, you feel like you’re going to be expelled and retroactively stripped of your high school degree. The nocturnal despair: you are not proud of all those exhausting nights in which the baby bawled and did not let you sleep at all. You know that this is one of the torture techniques used in Guantánamo to destroy the sanity of the strongest minds, but even so, since you love him more than anyone, you hate yourself for having yelled at him several times instead of using calm. zen of the zen mommies of Instagram. Dissimulation: a good father loves his children at all times, but sometimes the body asks him to become invisible in unfavorable circumstances. Like when your kids yell or put on a show in public, break something in a store or they are the ones who hit someone else in the park. What a coincidence that in those moments you always need to go to the bathroom or answer your mobile.

And you, in how many of these moments do you recognize yourself?

Martin Pinol He is the author of 33 books, his children’s series The kitchen of the monsters It has been published in several countries. His latest novel is The shadow club.

