Invitations were approved by deputies on committees; Flávio Dino (Justice) and Ana Moser (Sport) have already spoken at Casa Baixa

In the week that begins, 7 ministers of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must speak in the Chamber. Invitations were approved by deputies in committees throughout March and early April. Sessions are usually for listening to each folder’s priorities in 2023.

Here is the preview of the debates:

Tuesday (11.Apr.2023): Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) , Commission for the Amazon and Original and Traditional Peoples. At 9 am; Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security) at the Commission for Public Security and Combating Organized Crime.

At 2:30 pm.

Wednesday (12.Apr.2023): Renan Filho (Transport) , at the Road and Transport Commission. At 9 am; Camilo Santana (Education) , on the Education Commission. At 9:30 am; Luiz Marinho (Work and Employment) , in the Working Committee. At 10 am; Nísia Trindade (Health) , at the Commission for the Defense of Women’s Rights. At 13:30; Silvio Almeida (Human Rights) , at the Commission for Public Security and Combating Organized Crime. At 2 pm.



In addition to the names that should speak this week (listed above), ministers Flávio Dino (Justice) and Ana Moser (Sport) have already gone to committees in the Chamber, both on March 28.

In total, 34 of the 37 members of Lula’s ministerial team were invited to commission meetings. Some should speak only at the end of the month. Read the list:

Opposition Aims Dino

In the week that begins, the Commission for Public Security and Combating Organized Crime has a hearing scheduled with Flávio Dino on Tuesday (April 11).

The president of the collegiate, deputy sanderson (PL-RS), told the Power360 who preferred to have Dino’s hearing individually. Before, the meeting would be held jointly with the Financial Inspection and Control Commission.

“It was going to be joint. I said ‘Bia [Kicis, presidente da CFFC], I prefer to do it only at the Public Safety Commission’ […] Afterwards, he goes to the CFFC”, said the deputy.

At the CCJ hearing, Dino made himself available to the deputies to return to Congress if he received other invitations. He said he could speak to the committee once a month if necessary.

He stated, however, that it was “unproductive” answer on the same subjects, namely: acts of the 8th of Januaryyou gun decrees signed by Lula and the visit to Complexo da Maré (RJ). In the Public Security Commission, he should speak about the same subjects, in addition to dealing with land invasions by the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) in areas of southern Bahia and Goiás.

The hearing at the CCJ ended under opposition protests, who wanted more time to question the minister. The list of those registered to speak had 107 deputies, but not even half managed to have the floor. watch the integrates (4h16min).

“I always wanted to get into Guinness Book, and I entered: I was, in a single day, on the 1st day of the legislature, the person who received the most invitation and summons requests in the history of the Chamber. I was very happy and honored. And I want to say that you don’t have to go to so much trouble, that a request is enough for me to come”, said Dino on March 28.