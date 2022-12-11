Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Spanish agency “EFE” revealed that more than 6.7 million viewers on the Spanish channel 1 watched Argentina’s victory over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, with a penalty shootout, 4-3, and qualified for the semi-finals to face Croatia.

The confrontation was the most watched match in the tournament in Spain, away from the matches of the Spanish national team, on the channel’s screens, while the “golden minute” during the penalty kicks was the most prominent, as it collected seven million and 49 thousand viewers, specifically the penalty shootout that decided the victory of the Tango, which was shot by Lautaro Martinez and came at 23.55. Abu Dhabi time.

And according to the agency’s statistics, more than 9 million people watched some parts of the Argentina-Netherlands match, bringing the average of those who watched the match to 4 million and 28 thousand, and 5 million and 860 thousand people watched extra time, while the number of those who followed the penalty shootout reached 6 million and 725 thousand, to become The most watched match of the day on the channel. And the “golden minute” was on the day at 23:55 Abu Dhabi time during penalty kicks, which collected seven million and 49 thousand viewers.