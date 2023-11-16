The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, revealed that the total number of private sector workers and employees registered with the Ministry exceeded seven million employees and workers, working for more than 600 thousand companies and establishments, indicating that there are more than 1.5 million business investors in the country. .

Al-Awar added that the Ministry aims to create a new generation of government services that are simpler, faster, and more efficient, through three determinants or targets that depend on “responding to the voice of the customer, as it is a priority in designing services, and adhering to the principle of requesting information once, which contributes to facilitating services, and the necessity of Digitization is linked to reducing the steps and procedures required.”

In detail, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, confirmed that the private sector labor market in the country has witnessed significant growth in recent years, which has raised the level of demand for government services provided by the ministry, and thus was a major impetus for accelerating the change in the customer service philosophy within the ministry. By reducing procedures and trying to unify service delivery platforms, so that millions of customers feel that they are dealing with one platform, to complete their services and meet their requirements.

He said in videos broadcast by the Ministry on its official pages on social media platforms: “The UAE, with its achievements in the government work sector, has become a global model to be emulated. Therefore, the Ministry seeks to keep pace with the model of government work efficiency in the Emirates, which has achieved and continues to achieve distinguished and high-level results that are recognized for its success.” At the regional and global levels,” he pointed out that the Ministry aims to create a new generation of government services that are simpler, faster, and more efficient.

He pointed out that the Ministry has set three determinants or goals for the new generation of its services, the first of which is responding to the customer’s voice as a priority in designing services, the second is commitment to the principle of requesting information once in a way that contributes to facilitating services, and finally the necessity of linking digitization with reducing the required steps and procedures.

The Minister added: “Continuous development represents a fundamental pillar of the culture of government work, and comes in response to the plans and needs of steady growth in all sectors and fields, and our commitment to developing the labor market and strengthening the system of legislation and laws regulating it, is part of our responsibility to dedicate this culture, especially since the recent laws and regulations related to work And labor rights have enhanced the efficiency of the labor market in the country, increased the attractiveness of local and international investments within the country, and succeeded in attracting the best national and international talents and future skills of workers, as the total number of employees and workers registered in the private sector has now exceeded seven million employees and workers, and the number has also reached Establishments and companies affiliated with the private sector to more than 600 thousand companies, and we also now have more than one and a half million business investors in the country,” stressing that all of these represent the Ministry’s partners, whose requirements and services it works to meet.

The minister stated that a package of new policies implemented by the state regarding labor and workers would provide social protection for the workforce in the country and enhance the global competitiveness of the labor market, such as the unemployment insurance system and the insurance system for workers’ unpaid financial dues, including late wages. And compensation for work injuries, in addition to the savings system for workers in the private sector and free zones in the country, stressing that the Ministry is continuously working to propose updating legislation and issuing decisions that serve the accelerating requirements of the business environment, and the significant growth in investment and the movement of business sectors in the country.

9 career levels

Official statistics conducted by the Labor Market Information System Department of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation classified workers registered with the Ministry into nine occupational levels, including “craftsmen in construction and extractive professions, other craftsmen, simple professions, service and sales professions, machine and equipment operators and assemblers, and subject matter specialists.” scientific, artistic, and humanities, clerical professions, technicians in scientific, artistic, and humanities subjects, legislators, managers, and business managers, and skilled workers in agriculture, fishing, and livestock.”

The statistics also divided private sector establishments and employers into 18 professional, economic, investment and service sectors, which included “trade, repair and construction services, administrative and support services, manufacturing industries, accommodation and restaurants, transportation and storage, professional, scientific and technical activities, information and communications, and real estate activities. Mining and quarrying, health and social work, arts, entertainment and education, financial activities, agriculture and fishing, water, wastewater and waste, electricity, gas and air conditioning, and other services.