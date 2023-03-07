Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Arab Muay Thai Championship, which was held for 4 days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), achieved great successes and an impressive conclusion in light of the distinctive atmosphere and the Arab Carnival witnessed by the championship, with the participation of 170 male and female players from 17 Arab countries.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federation, President of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Stephen Fox, Secretary General of the International Muay Federation, heads of delegations and Arab federations, and Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Muay Thai Federation, attended the closing day and participated in the coronation of the winners in 12 fights. Sports development in the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Yasser Salem Al-Saadi, member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation Council.

The UAE champions succeeded in winning 7 colored medals on the closing day of the tournament, including 4 golds at the hands of Muhammad Al-Tuwaizi weighing under 51 kg, Zainab Buhamada weighing under 60 kg, Ibrahim Bilal weighing under 63 kg, and Muhammad Mardi weighing under 67 kg, along with silver Maryam. Chalghoumi in the under-63 weight, in addition to two bronze medals for Rafi Abu Salhab in the under-91 weight, and Tim Hadla in the under-71 kg.

In the same context, Morocco topped the general standings of the championship with 9 medals, with 5 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and a bronze medal, while Algeria came third after the UAE with 3 gold and 4 bronze medals. Kabir was able to record the largest participation in the history of the Arab Muay Thai Championships, to represent an important gain for the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

For his part, Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Federation of Muay Thai and President of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said: “First of all, we congratulate the successes of the Arab Muay Thai Championship and congratulate the Arab champions and all Arab teams for the distinguished and rich participation that contributed to the exit of the championship in this dazzling image, and we also confirm that These successes are the result of the generous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, his pioneering role and his great interest in developing the Muay Thai march on the Arab, continental and international levels, adding: “We congratulate the UAE champions and dedicate their achievements to the wise leadership that provided all kinds of support and care For the march of sports in the UAE, we also express our pride and pride in these successes achieved by Muay Thai and their great contribution to providing Emirati sports with the important achievements that it has achieved in various regional, continental and international forums and participations.

He added: “The Arab Championship recorded great achievements in terms of participation, which reached 170 male and female players and 17 countries, which is one of the distinguished numbers in the Arab Championships. To raise the technical level by participating in the tournament and exchanging expertise and experiences, which was fulfilled by the Arab Championship in Abu Dhabi, thanking the Arab federations, the International Federation and all the supporters and partners, in appreciation of their role in the success of the event.

Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Arab Federation and Executive Director of the Asian Muay Thai Federation, Executive Director of the Emirates Federation, thanked and appreciated all the Arab federations and participating delegations, indicating that the championship demonstrated the status and strength of the Muay Thai base through the high technical levels shown by the champions in the preliminary and final stages. , praising the training and administrative cadres and the players of the Arab teams who were able to present an honorable image of the sport of Muay Thai and presented great capabilities that reflected the strength of the base and the future vision of the Arab Federation in developing the course of the game.

He congratulated and congratulated the Arab champions and all the crowned and winners of the championship titles in all categories, praising the participants and their distinguished role in enriching the championship competitions, praising the arbitration and organizational efforts that supervised the organization of the championship, extending congratulations and blessings to the UAE champions who made new and important achievements in their sports career, extending his thanks To all the training and administrative cadres of the Arab teams, who have demonstrated their good preparation for the event and its prestigious position in the agenda of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

400

The training course for Muay Thai male and female trainers and the classification course for Muay Thai players were concluded amid the interaction of more than 400 participants. It was organized in conjunction with the Arab Championship competitions and under the supervision of the International Muay Thai Federation, which was held over 4 days. Mohammed bin Diab bin Saif Al Nahyan and Sheikh Nahyan bin Diab bin Saif Al Nahyan.

The participants were honored with training certificates by Stephen Fox, Secretary General of the International Muay Thai Federation, and Tariq Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Arab Federation, Executive Director of the Asian Federation, Executive Director of the UAE Federation.