The General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman has identified seven measures that must be taken to prevent the dangers of the “silent killer,” as part of the “Hidden Killer – Carbon Monoxide” initiative, in light of the multiple uses that cause its emission during the winter, including coal heaters and operating generators. Gas stoves.

The Civil Defense Department confirmed, through its social media platforms, that carbon monoxide is a colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas, and if it mixes with the air, it has the potential to explode if a heat source is available to it, noting that “it is considered a highly toxic gas, as it combines With the blood, it prevents the transfer of oxygen to the body’s tissues.

She pointed out that “carbon monoxide gas is the main cause of death in fire accidents as a result of inhalation, and its most important sources are fires, stoves and grills that operate on gas or coal, generators that operate on gas or diesel, boats that operate with engines, cars, and heaters that operate on petroleum derivatives.”

The Civil Defense Department in Ajman stated, “You must ensure that there is no fuel leakage in the generator before operating it, close the fuel valve well, and place the generator against the direction of the wind to expel the toxic gases resulting from the fuel combustion process.” Regarding the spread of barbecue parties in the winter, she pointed out the necessity of keeping the grill away from the paths through which people of determination and senior citizens pass, and not lighting charcoal in closed or poorly ventilated locations. She stressed the necessity of not allowing children to approach the grill during the lighting process or during barbecuing.

The Civil Defense Department added that fuel sources must be stored in a safe place out of the reach of children to prevent their exposure to toxic gas.

For his part, the Director of the Civil Protection and Safety Department at the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman, Colonel Majid Ali Al-Hussan, said that coal is one of the main causes of the emission of carbon monoxide gas after combustion, which poses a direct danger to the respiratory system, and its ignition in closed places causes a decrease in The percentage of oxygen, and it may lead to cases of suffocation and death, due to the emission of carbon monoxide, which is called the “hidden killer.”

In statements to Emirates Today, Al-Hussan warned of the necessity of opening windows and doors when using coal to ventilate the place, and completely staying away from any flammable materials in the surroundings, in addition to extinguishing the combustible material after finishing using it to avoid fires.