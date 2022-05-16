Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Today, the matches of the 24th round of the “ADNOC Professional League” will be held, with 7 meetings at once in two periods. The positions eligible to participate in the 2022 AFC Champions League, and the relegation struggle that brings together the Emirates, Al-Orouba and Al-Dhafra teams, along with Khorfakkan, which has the best chances of survival.

The round begins with three confrontations in the first period, the most important of which is the “top of the bottom” match, which brings together the UAE, the last place with 10 points, against its guest Al-Orouba, the second-to-last place with 14 points, and Al-Menchi, who beat Baniyas 2-1 in the last round.

This will be the second confrontation between the Emirates and Al Orouba in the ADNOC Professional League, after the first match, which ended with Al Orouba winning 4-2. Tonight’s confrontation represents the last chance for the “Falcons” to cling to survival, as the loss leads them directly to be the first drop.

In the second match at the same time, Al Wasl “seventh” with 32 points will meet its guest Ajman “the ninth” with 29, and the “Emperor” will arm itself in the confrontation with its “orange” guest with the longest unbeaten streak against the opponent in the last 4 confrontations, winning 3 and drawing one.

Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium will host the 12th Al Dhafra match with 18 points, and is seeking to secure its position in the relegation struggle against its guest Shabab Al-Ahly “fifth” with 33 points, and who, in turn, wants to compensate for its negative results, the latest of which is the loss against its neighbor Al Nasr in the derby 1-2, and did not lose. Al Fursan” against Al Dhafra in the last 14 matches in the professional league (win 9 – tied 5), but he will not taste the taste of victory in the last 10 away matches in the league, with a draw in 5 matches and a loss in the same.

The evening matches witness the appearance of Al Ain crowned with its 14th title in the history of the league, which managed to settle it with a broad victory in the last round against its guest Al-Jazira by five clean points, to raise its score to 58 points, when it is a guest of Al-Nasr with strong performance and positive results in the past two rounds by winning in Derbyen in a row against Al Wasl 3-2, and Shabab Al-Ahly 2-1, to raise his score to 32 points in sixth place.

The expected confrontation between “Al-Ameed” and “Al-Zaeem” holds the number 26 in the history of the two teams’ confrontations, as Al-Ain outperforms by winning 17 matches against 5 for Al-Nasr, while the tie was settled in 3 matches, noting that “Violet” lost one match in the last 13 confrontations against “Blue” » With a win of 10 and a draw of 2.

Sharjah’s chances of holding on to its current position in the standings with 48 points depend on the result of its confrontation with its host Bani Yas, who is ranked eighth with 30 points, and the “king” is looking forward to achieving his sixth consecutive victory for the first time in the league since last season, and his match will be against “Heavenly”. » The 20th in the history of the two teams’ confrontations, with Sharjah outperforming with 8 victories, compared to 5 for Baniyas.

The unit is chasing the “third” with 46 points and the stumbled in a draw in the last round against Ajman 2-2, to regain the runner-up position when the Kalba Union receives the “tenth” with 27 points, and the task of “Al Annabi” will not be easy against the “Tigers”, in favor of the latter’s fight longer A series of losses against Al Wahda in the league in the last 3 matches, with two wins and one draw.

Khorfakkan receives the “eleventh” with 22 points, and the aspirant to secure his position in staying is his “fourth” guest with 45 points, and seeks in turn to heal the wounds of the severe loss against Al-Ain “the hero” in the last round 0-5, and the awaited confrontation bears the number 6 in the history of the two teams’ meetings In the league, where “Pride of Abu Dhabi” outperforms with 4 victories, compared to one victory for “Al-Nusour”.

Today’s matches

Emirates – Orouba 18:15

Al Wasl – Ajman 18:15

Al Dhafra – Shabab Al Ahly 18:15

Al Wahda – Kalba Union 21:00

Khorfakkan – Al Jazeera 21:00

Baniyas – Sharjah 21:00

Al Nasr – Al Ain 21:00