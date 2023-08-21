And Sunday, Messi scored his tenth goal in the Mexican American League Cup, to crown his successful start with Inter Miami by winning the club’s first title, after beating Nashville 10-9 in a penalty shootout in the final.

Messi, 36, faced pressure from matches in recent days, which prompted some to ask when he would rest, especially after winning the Mexican American League Cup.

Tata, who previously coached Messi in Barcelona, ​​​​believes that the issue of resting the legend “is entirely up to the player himself when he asks for rest.”

The coach told reporters, Monday: “I spoke to him about this a few days ago, that he should rest and recover for a period of 3-4 days.”

He continued, “Obviously, Wednesday will not be that (rest) day, but you all know how he is, that he loves to play. So as long as he does not say anything, he will continue to play.”

Tata was indicating that the Argentine star, the World Cup champion, would not rest in Inter Miami’s next match in the US Open Cup, against Cincinnati.

Messi won the Mexican League Cup, his 44th title, and is now the most decorated player in football history.