19 people drowned in separate accidents during the past three years while swimming in public beaches, hotel pools and private house pools in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, killing seven people.

According to a monitoring conducted by «Emirates Today», a family trip for an Emirati family coming from Abu Dhabi to relax in a Ras Al Khaimah hotel turned into a tragedy after their four-year-old child and the 23-year-old accompanying them drowned in the hotel pool. A 39-year-old citizen and his 13-year-old child died after drowning in a water hole in Wadi Shahah, Ras Al Khaimah. And in Umm Al Quwain, two young men died in October 2021 after they were drowned on the beach of the “Unified House” sea, as a result of sea turbulence and high waves.

The trip of a family coming from the Emirate of Ajman to relax at the “Unified House” beach turned into a tragedy after arriving at the beach, as the wife was drowned as a result of high waves and dangerous water currents, while the husband, son and daughter survived despite their suffering with the sea currents that pulled them into the sea.

The accidents included the drowning of four citizen children in July 2020 while they were swimming in Khor Al Rams, after they entered an area of ​​sea currents and fell into an old man-made hole in the Al Khor area.

A citizen was able to reach them with his speedboat, before the scene turned into a tragedy.