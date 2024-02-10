Phew, 7 bigwigs from car companies are going to roll out a whole new EV charging network together.

Tesla is still king in EV land and one of the important pillars of that ridiculous success is the supercharger network. Yes, there are sometimes long lines of waiting when everyone goes skiing, but in general it works just fine. This makes the process of recharging your EV a lot nicer. Cars are all nice in the brochure, but that practical ease of use is partly what makes you appreciate such a thing.

Until now, other manufacturers have only been able to watch this all passively. Or take the loss and make a deal with Tesla so that their customers can also use the Superchargers. Others rely on third-party infrastructure. Sometimes okay, but sometimes not.

Now, however, that is changing, at least in North America (initially). Seven major concerns have joined forces through a Joint Venture called Ionna. This Joint Venture should be completed in the coming years 30,000 charging stations to build in the United States and Canada.

There are many names behind this effort, namely BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. The designated leader is Seth Cutler, previously involved with EV Connect (not to be confused with Bitconnect) and General Electric. The idea is to imitate Tesla, but better:

This will be realized by providing various amenities, such as restrooms, food service, and retail operations nearby or within the same complex, digital integration and appealing locations. Customers can expect convenient locations that will come with canopies wherever possible to even further focus on unprecedented customer comfort and charging ease. The network's functions and services will facilitate seamless integration with participating automakers' in-vehicle and in-app experiences, encompassing reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management, and additional features. Ionna has big plans

So real food scours. There is currently no word on whether Ionna will also come to Europe. But hey, if it becomes a ridiculous success in the States, then that's actually to be expected, right? Good thing or do you think electric is bad anyway? Let us know in the comments!

This article 7 major manufacturers roll out new EV charging network first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#major #manufacturers #rolling #charging #network