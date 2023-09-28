The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified seven main measures to prevent seasonal influenza, which are vaccination, following coughing and sneezing etiquette, avoiding close contact with sick people, constantly cleaning and sterilizing surfaces and tools used, washing hands regularly and sterilizing them, and staying away from others if symptoms of infection appear, in addition to Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

In its recently issued seasonal influenza awareness guide 2023-2024, the Ministry indicated that the people most at risk of contracting influenza and its complications are: pregnant women, children under five years of age, the elderly, and individuals who suffer from chronic medical conditions, in addition to workers in the field. health care.

The guide emphasized the importance of influenza vaccination, which protects people against infection and reduces the severity of the disease and the risk of hospitalization. It also particularly provides great protection for pregnant women throughout the pregnancy and beyond, in addition to protecting the newborn in the first months of his life, as it protects him from complications of influenza infection.

He explained that the best time to get the seasonal influenza vaccination is in September or early winter every year.