The health authorities in the country confirmed that the UAE has provided an exceptional model in managing the Corona pandemic, during which the efforts of state institutions have combined to provide the best levels of health care for all members of society, explaining that more than 11.9 million doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine have been provided. There are seven main factors behind the success of the national vaccination campaign, most notably leadership support.

In detail, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the concerned teams at the national level worked to develop and implement a national strategy to ensure the provision of vaccines to all eligible groups and reach them wherever they are, in addition to providing information and scientific facts about approved vaccines with clarity and transparency and by various means. Among the initiatives, including the provision of vaccination services at home to senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, what qualified the UAE to be among the top 10 countries in the world with flexibility in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic.

She stressed that the UAE’s access to this advanced level regionally and internationally came thanks to the preventive measures it had taken since the beginning of the crisis, as it dealt with the pandemic effectively, while preserving not to disrupt business and societal affairs. The national campaign for the “Covid-19” vaccine has succeeded in achieving its goals so far, which is considered an indication of the strength of the medical and health system in the country, which made the UAE model in dealing with the pandemic an example to be emulated, thanks to the state’s proactive vision, the successes of our first line of defense heroes, and the efforts of institutions. Health.

For her part, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, identified seven main factors behind the success of the national vaccination campaign, which included support for leadership, early preparation and planning, cooperation of strategic partners, providing an effective infrastructure for the health system, and speeding up the process of registering approved vaccines, in addition to To the role of the information and awareness campaign, and the cooperation of community members to spread positivity and take the initiative to take the vaccine.

Al Hosani indicated that the analysis of the data of the National Vaccination Campaign showed that the effectiveness of vaccines contributed to reducing hospital admissions, reducing hospital stays and reducing the need to use artificial respirators, which supported the acceleration of recovery and the reduction of the spread of the virus, calling on all qualified community members. To take the vaccine quickly to receive the vaccination to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which helps to reduce the number of cases and control the virus, and to safely return to normal life, with the need to be careful to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures after taking the vaccine, foremost of which is social distancing and wearing masks in a manner. permanent.

Boosting body immunity

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, called on community members to adopt practices that enhance the body’s immunity, which is one of the most important elements in support of recovering from “Covid-19” disease, noting that the basics of preserving immunity is choosing a healthy lifestyle. Following general guidelines for good health, all organs of the human body, including the immune system, function best when protected, surrounded by a protective environment, and supported by healthy living strategies.

She explained that following a healthy lifestyle requires abstaining from smoking, following a healthy diet rich in minerals and fiber, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, making sure to get enough sleep, avoiding stress-causing factors, in addition to following all preventive measures. And precautionary.

