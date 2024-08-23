At least seven people were killed when a fire broke out at a hotel in South Korea just after midnight on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported Friday. The blaze broke out in Bucheon, a western suburb of the capital Seoul. At least 12 people were injured, three of them seriously, according to Yonhap.

Some people died after throwing themselves from the building’s windows to escape the flames, according to the South Korean agency. The fire broke out on the eighth floor of the nine-story hotel, and about 160 firefighters were sent to the site to fight the blaze.

Rescue work is still underway at the hotel, a police official told Yonhap.