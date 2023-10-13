At least seven people were killed and 15 others were injured in a suicide bombing that rocked a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, the Taliban government confirmed.

The explosion occurred while worshipers were performing Friday prayers in a mosque in the city of Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province.

Mustafa Asadullah Hashemi, director of media in the state, said, “Security and investigation forces went to the area of ​​the tragic event to investigate how it happened.”

He added, in a statement confirming the casualties, that “investigations are still ongoing.”

A source at Baghlan Regional Hospital, requesting anonymity, confirmed that there were a larger number of victims, revealing that 19 bodies and 40 wounded had been transferred to the hospital so far.

He added in a press interview that “some of the dead and wounded were transferred to other private hospitals.” Abdul Hamid, a local resident, said he heard a “huge bang” during the explosion. He added, “A large number were transferred to the hospital.” He considered that “the situation is bad.”

One resident sought to know the fate of his father and brother as he feared they were in the explosion area.

He said, also requesting that his identity not be revealed, “The situation around the hospital is very bad. Everyone is trying to find their family members.”