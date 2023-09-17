Aden (Al-Ittihad)

Thunderbolts caused the death of 6 women and a man in western Yemen, while a woman died in floods that also destroyed dozens of homes, according to what medical and local sources reported yesterday.

Doctor Hamza Saeed, who works at the Al-Lahiha District Hospital in Al-Hudaydah Governorate, said: “Six women and a man were killed, and three were injured, as a result of thunderbolts in Al-Lahiha and Al-Zahra districts.”

Local media reported that a family of 4 women, including two girls, died as a result of a thunderbolt that struck a house in Deir Al-Sulaymani in Al-Lahiyah District. She pointed out that a person, his wife, and his sister died as a result of a lightning strike that struck their house in the “Bani Zabal” area in the “Al-Zahra” district, which also resulted in three people from the same family sustaining minor injuries, and they were taken to the hospital. In the Hays district of Hodeidah Governorate, torrential rains swept away dozens of homes, according to a local official.

Yemen often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains and thunderstorms.

In July, a thunderstorm in Aden caused 6 passengers to be injured at the city’s airport, after glass facades at the airport collapsed, part of its wall was destroyed, and two Yemeni Airlines planes were damaged.

According to the United Nations, the expected heavy rains are expected to affect nearly two million displaced people in the coming weeks, “threatening lives and livelihoods.”