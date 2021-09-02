They treated him as an “inexperienced young man” and did not know how he worked. His (silent) career as a player for the Argentine national team for many did not support his appointment as coach of the major.
From being Jorge Sampaoli’s assistant in the tragic 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which conflicts rained like hail, to empathizing with a group of footballers who supported him more than ever and won a title after 28 years.
These are 7 reasons why Lionel Scaloni can be champion with the blue and white in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
At first, the idea was to take some survivors of the World Cup in Russia and add players with little experience in the National Team, so that they begin to have filming and arrive at the next appointment with a team that alternates youth and hierarchy. To this team in formation, add the figure of Lionel Messi, without having to depend one hundred percent on his figure.
That replacement required the participation of interpreters who did not carry the backpack of having lost the three finals (2014 World Cup and 2015 and 2016 America’s Cup) and the painful 4-3 elimination against France in the second round of 2018.
The formation of a team to later integrate Messi and not the other way around. Lionel Scaloni had it clear from the beginning: achieve a performance that does not necessarily need the figure of ’10’ to obtain results.
Player admired by the soccer planet and by his teammates especially. Everything Messi touches turns to gold. Argentina’s world champion teams always had a leading figure: in 1978 it was Kempes and in 1986 it was Maradona.
There is a great relationship between the players and with the coaching staff, who are all former Argentine national team and know what it feels like to wear the light blue and white. Scaloni, Aimar, Ayala and Samuel make up the technical team of this group.
Despite his short experience as a coach, he managed to gain the respect of all his footballers, beyond having obtained the Copa América title. Demonstrations of their players – such as those called up in the Premier League – when going to the calls endorse it.
The last champion of the national team had been the 1993 Copa América under the technical direction of Alfio Basile. Since then, huge figures have passed through the Albiceleste team, including important coaches, who failed to make the most of the abilities of their players. In addition, he achieved the popular consensus of the Argentine public, which respects him today, despite having been branded as an “inexperienced young man.”
Leave a Reply