seven students from school primary Vicente González del Castillo, located in the neighborhood of San Juan de Dios, in Leon, Guanajuato have been hospitalized after get poisoned by Clonazepama controlled drug, while participating in the viral TikTok challenge known as “Last One to Fall Asleep Wins” .

The Guanajuato Secretary of Education, through the Regional Delegation III, reported that after the ingestion of this substance, the school took immediate measures to notify parents and provide medical attention to the affected students.

According to the authorities, six of the students have been dischargedHowever, one of them continues under medical observation and awaits psychological attention.

For security reasons, the identities and school grades of the children have not been released.

In a statement, the SEG made an urgent call to parents to guide their children about the risk in which they put their lives by participating in the clonazepam challenge.

In addition, the state agency urged parents to carry out periodic reviews of their children's backpacks in order to prevent them from carrying dangerous objects or substances that could put any member of the educational community at risk.

It is important to remember that last Monday, January 30, seven boys and eight girls from the Professor María de Jesús López school, known as the “Del Sol” school, were also intoxicated with Clonazepam while participating in the same viral tiktok challenge.

The so-called “clonazepam challenge” is a viral challenge on TikTok which consists of resisting the effects of tranquilizing drugs. The winner of the challenge, as his name suggests, is the one who manages to stay awake the longest, putting his life and health at serious risk.