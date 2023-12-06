Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai is witnessing the organization of 25 diverse sporting events, including 7 international championships held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council this weekend in various regions of the emirate, attracting thousands of participants of different nationalities and ages from inside and outside the country, topped by the Dubai International Fitness Championship and the Emirates Airline Prize Race. Dubai, Sail GP, Sir Winston Churchill Trophy, International Boxing Championship, Gulf Classic Car Grand Prix, European Dragon Boat Cup.

The Sail GP competitions begin on Saturday at Port Rashid in Dubai and continue until December 10. The race in Dubai is the sixth stage of the international series in its fourth season, which consists of 13 stages around the world, and is the largest in its history.

The “Sir Winston Churchill Cup” Polo Championship competitions, which are being held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort, continue until Saturday, and the International Boxing Championship “Night of Champions” brings together an elite group of boxers from all over the world in strong and difficult professional confrontations, and its competitions will be held at the Agenda Arena on Saturday. Saturday under the umbrella of the International Boxing Federation.

The Gulf Classic Cars Grand Prix Race will be held at the Dubai Autodrome from December 8 to 10, and includes a race of historic Formula 1 cars and classic Group C cars.

The Al Habtoor International Women’s Tennis Challenge tournament continues, with the participation of 88 of the most prominent emerging players on the world stage, competing for total prizes amounting to $100,000. The European Dragon Boat Cup competitions will be held with the Emirates Rowing Championships at the Deira Islands Waterfront during the period from 8 to 10 December.

The strongest international professionals, men and women, will gather in the “Dubai International Fitness Championship”, which will be held from December 8 to 10 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, and 60 of the elite world champions and fitness professionals will participate in the tournament, who were chosen by direct nomination according to the world rankings. It includes 30 men and 30 women of the best athletes in this game from different countries of the world competing in Dubai for a total of prizes of more than 1.4 million dirhams.

The Workers’ Sports Tournament competitions also continue at the Dulsco stadiums in the Jebel Ali area, and the Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Mute Pirates Cup for diving, the All-Star Development Swimming Championship and the Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Race, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security running race will be held in the Dubai Design District. The Legends Boxing Championship at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, the Family Snow Run Festival at Ski Dubai, the Careem Union Day Cycling Tour on the Dubai Water Canal, the Santa Fun Run on the West Palm Beach, and the Silent Pirates Cup diving competitions conclude at Deep Dive Dubai.

The King of the Table Arm Wrestling Championship will be held at The Space Club, the Fast Car Challenge will be held at the Dubai Kartdrome, the Dubai Local Rowing Boat Race will be held in the Al Jadaf area, the Dubai Police Electronic Sports Championship will be held at the Dubai Police Club, the Stand Up Paddle Race at the Jebel Ali Resort, and the Running Festival on… The beach at Kite Beach, the Burjeel Run Race, and the Dubai Tennis Academies Open at the Silicon Oasis Tennis Hub.