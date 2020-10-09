7 Indian nationals have been kidnapped in Libya. All these Indians were going to Tripoli Airport to return to India and during this time they were kidnapped. The Indian Foreign Ministry has confirmed this news.

Seven Indians have been kidnapped in Libya. According to the news, these people are residents of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar besides Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. In Libya, these Indians were employed in construction and oil supply companies.

The incident of 14 September

These people were kidnapped in Libya on 14 September, but the Foreign Ministry has now confirmed this. All the seven Indians were going to Tripoli Airport to catch a flight to return to their homeland, during which they were kidnapped on the way.

Foreign Ministry has confirmed

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava has confirmed this news but no information has been given at this time about who kidnapped these Indian citizens. In fact, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs did an advisory in 2015, under which it was said that Indian citizens should avoid going to Libya because the security situation there is not favorable.

What did the foreign ministry say

In the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, it has been informed that the Embassy in Tunisia, which is working for Indian citizens, is working fully on this matter. The Indian Embassy has also talked to the current government of Libya and apart from this, the help of many global organizations is also being sought. There will be no stone unturned to bring back the kidnapped Indians.

