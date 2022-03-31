Formula E is about to embrace a new technical era in its history starting next season, characterized by the birth and introduction of single-seater Gen3. An appetizer of the latter will be offered on the eve of this year’s Monaco E-Prix, with one official presentation of the cars scheduled on April 28. Waiting to understand which teams will be part of this new generation – with the list that will be extended and communicated gradually during the current season – at the moment there are anyway 7 houses who have already confirmed their participation in the next world championship: among these, there are DS Automobiles, Jaguar, Mahindra, Nio 333, Nissan and Porsche, as well as the all-Italian new entry who goes by the name of Maserati.

Among the main features of the Gen3 there are many new and innovative results, such as that of energy regeneration, produced for 40% by braking during the E-prix. Furthermore, they will be the first cars to have both front and rear powertrains, with the second increasing to 350 kW, 100 more than the one currently in use, more than doubling the overall regenerative capacity to a total of 600kW. In addition, the cars, thanks to the addition of the front engine, will not have rear hydraulic brakes, with an electric motor that will guarantee a maximum speed of 320 km / h.

Waiting to see these great news at work, the President of the FIA Mohamed ben Sulayem thus welcomed the new generation of Formula E cars: “We are delighted to confirm the commitment of seven of the major car manufacturers in the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – he has declared – and we can’t wait to see them fight against each other. As a proving ground for future mobility, Formula E has always been at the forefront of technology and we are confident that the next era will mark an exciting chapter in the electrifying history of the series. “. To these words were added those of Jamie ReigleCEO of Formula E: “We are thrilled to welcome many of the world’s most innovative and competitive automakers into the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. – commented – The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic downtown race to a new level, creating more intense action on the track and offering a leap forward in electric mobility outside of it. Gen3 will set the standard for performance, efficiency and sustainability and will serve as further tangible proof of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the championship “.