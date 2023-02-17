7 hours to fall in love: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 17 February 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, 7 hours to make you fall in love is broadcast, a 2020 film written and directed by Giampaolo Morelli (in his debut as a director) and based on the homonymous novel written by the same Morelli. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Giulio is an established economics journalist about to marry his girlfriend Giorgia. However, shortly before the wedding, Giulio discovers that Giorgia is cheating on him with Alfonso, her boss, which leads him to decide to quit. After being rejected by various employers because he was considered “too qualified”, Giulio manages to get hired by the director of Macho Man, an online men’s magazine for which he will have to deal with some columns, including one dedicated to seduction; he therefore decides to turn to Valeria, a fascinating expert in this field who teaches men how to conquer a woman in seven hours, convinced that attraction is an exclusively biological matter.

The article is very successful, so Giulio continues to attend Valeria’s class also because he wants to try to win Giorgia back, who in the meantime has set a date for her wedding with Alfonso. Giulio changes his habits while maintaining a certain purity in her feelings, which softens Valeria who, to help him get rid of her insecurity, decides to make him meet again with her high school crush, Lina, her first that made him suffer. Meanwhile Giorgia is struck by Giulio’s change, showing a certain antipathy towards Valeria. The latter (who understands that she has fallen in love with Giulio but has difficulty admitting it) goes to see her father Gaetano, hospitalized, after which she tells Giulio how her mother abandoned her and her husband for another man, from here comes his relationship cynicism.

We’ve seen the plot of 7 hours to make you fall in love, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giampaolo Morelli as Giulio Manfredi

Serena Rossi: Valeria

Massimiliano Gallo: Alfonso

Diana Del BufaloGiorgia

Gianni Ferreri: Joseph

Fabio Balsamo: Ernesto

Gigio Morra as Gaetano

Salvatore Misticone: friend of Gaetano

Andrea Di Maria: Fabrizio Dell’Orefice

Peppe Iodice: student

Raiz: Fabian

Antonia Truppo as Lina Ciù Ciù

Vincenzo Salemme: Enrico Dell’Orefice

Cinzia Mirabella as Tina

Marika Costabile: secretary

Diletta Leotta: herself

Where to see 7 hours to make you fall in love on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 17 February 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform SkyGo.