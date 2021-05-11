The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has approved 7 categories excluded from vaccination in order to ensure the safety of everyone who receives the vaccine, and in accordance with the declared and approved standards and requirements by international medical bodies.

The excluded groups include the active person with Covid-19, the participant in the clinical trials of the vaccine, the pregnant woman, the recipient of the vaccine outside the country, the previous patient after a medical evaluation, and for those who previously had severe allergies to vaccines or any of the components of the vaccines, and the patient with any of the diseases that may Interferes with the vaccine

Excluded groups can obtain exemption from vaccination by visiting one of the approved health centers in the emirate for a medical evaluation. The center will submit the report for approval by the Health Department, and the applicant will be notified of accreditation or non-accreditation by text message, and the exception will be reflected when approved in the Al Hosn application.





