This is a list of the major league teams in the world that have started the league season on the wrong foot.
The German team has been very resentful after the departure of Julian Nagelsmann, Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté. In the Bundesliga they have only achieved one victory in the first four days, and at the start of the Champions League they have not been stellar either. Although they managed to score three goals at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City endorsed him six goals.
The Guild is not going through the best league start in its history. With only five victories after 18 days they are in the relegation zone. It is true that of the last 15 points they have achieved 9, and that not all the teams in the Brazilian league have played the same number of matches, but the near future of the historic club is in great danger.
We do not move from South America to talk about Boca Juniors. A streak of good results has brought them closer to the top of the standings again, but they will still need to cut a lot of points from those at the top if they really want to fight for the title.
It was clear that last season would be unrepeatable, but no one expected his start to be so poor. The signings that PSG has closed this season are differential enough for no other team to even consider the fact of trying to fight them for the league championship. We will see if the season is not too long for Lille.
A bad start to the campaign has already placed them after eight rounds ten points behind the head. We all know the demands of the Mexican league, and such a bad start may be enough to get you permanently eliminated from the fight for the league.
Juventus is going through a crisis at an institutional and sporting level. The fans should hang on to those players who have been proving themselves world stars for years. We have only been three days, but the Turin team still does not know the victory. If they continue at this rate, their qualification for the next Champions League will be in jeopardy.
There is little surprise with this team. We are surely talking about the great European who is having the worst time right now. The problem for Arsenal is that they do not see a solution in the short or long term. The restructuring that must be carried out in that club is total. You don’t see them fighting for everything for quite some time.
