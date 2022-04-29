The season is coming to an end and we can now give ratings to players and teams. At first there was a lot of expectation for the new course, but there are players who have not measured up.
We are going to talk about the signings that have not performed as expected this season.
The Briton was one of the most expensive signings of the summer, but he has been a substitute at Manchester City throughout the course. He has the quality to win a position, but at the moment he has not adapted to Guardiola’s game.
The Argentine has had the worst season since he settled in the elite. Messi has only scored 4 goals in the league and although PSG have won Ligue 1, he has not been important in the title.
The center-back arrived injured, something that has been highly criticized, and has had physical problems throughout the season. This has caused him to miss many games and he has not been at the level expected of a player like him.
The Dutch midfielder arrived as one of PSG’s star signings, after being one of Liverpool’s leaders. However, he has had a secondary role and has not performed as expected.
The Red Devils dreamed of claiming every title after pairing Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo up front, however the Englishman has disappointed badly in his first season at Manchester United.
The Belgian striker arrived at Chelsea this summer to make the British team even more fearsome, after they lifted the Champions League. However, the player has had disagreements with the team and the coach and has finally taken a secondary role.
The physical problems and the bad situation of the team have meant that Griezmann has had a very discreet season, when we all expected a great season on his return to Atlético.
