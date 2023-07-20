Home page World

A climate-friendly holiday in Europe? Then you have to say goodbye to cheap prices (unfortunately), as these examples show.

Lots of people want theirs Don’t spend your vacation in Germany under any circumstances. You are faced with the decision: take the train for the climate or fly? If the wallet decides, they will probably end up with the latter. When traveling through Europe, the train is often more expensive than the plane. This is the conclusion reached by the environmental organization Greenpeace, which compared the ticket prices for both modes of transport on 112 routes across Europe at several booking times.

According to the organization, the train is 71 percent more expensive for customers than the more climate-damaging air connections. Of the 31 connections with start or end points in Germany, the train was more expensive in half of the cases.

Holiday destinations in Europe that are really expensive by train

How big is the difference between traveling by train and flying? We searched and compared flight and train prices for September 20th.

With these popular holiday destinations the plane is still the best option (at least financially):

1. Romantically by train from Berlin to Paris? None!

Train connection: around 220 euros, flights: around 40 euros. © Google Doc table screenshot

2. From Baden-Baden you can fly to Mallorca for 20 euros. By train it costs 13 times as much.

Train connection: around 260 euros, flights: around 20 euros. © Google Doc table screenshot

3. For a school trip from Munich to London you have to pay a lot for the train journey:

Train connection: around 230 euros, flights: around 80 euros. © Google Doc table screenshot

4. There is not even a train connection between Düsseldorf and Barcelona:

If you are looking for a train from Düsseldorf to Barcelona, ​​you will get nowhere with Deutsche Bahn. ©Screenshot

Plane from Düsseldorf to Barcelona: 40 euros. © Screenshot Google Spreadsheet

5. Budapest is a beautiful city for a city tour. Whether you want to go there by train is another question.

Train connection: around 220 euros, flights: around 100 euros. ©Screenshot

6. From Hamburg to Rome you are not only faster but also cheaper by plane.

Train connection: around 145 euros, flights: around 50 euros. ©Screenshot

7. There is no train connection between Frankfurt and Lisbon. Instead, a bus that runs one day and 13 hours (but is a bit cheaper).

The flight from Frankfurt to Lisbon costs 127 euros. © Screenshot Google Spreadsheet

Bus connection from Lisbon to Frankfurt costs around 85 euros. © Screenshot train line

Traveling by train within Germany is (often) cheaper

Greenpeace notes positive numbers for domestic German flights. The trains on the Hamburg-Brussels and Hamburg-Munich routes, for example, have always been cheaper than the Barcelona-London connection. In addition, many places can already be reached with the Deutschlandticket. Good thing there too There are beautiful destinations in Germany.

Also some Railway lines within Germany are said to be very beautiful.

