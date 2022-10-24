“Russia is deliberately obstructing the full implementation of the grain initiative, and as a result, these (Ukrainian) ports have been operating at only 25 to 30 percent of their capacity for a few days,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure announced in a statement via the Telegram app.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, paved the way for Ukraine to resume grain exports from the Black Sea ports, which have been closed since the start of the Russian military offensive.

Moscow obtained guarantees for its grain and fertilizer exports.

Ukraine has called for the agreement to be renewed, but concerns about whether Russia will agree to extend it beyond the November 19 deadline increased after Moscow repeatedly raised complaints about its implementation.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gennady Gatilov, told Reuters last week that Moscow had delivered a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, including a list of complaints.

Among the ships that departed on Sunday was a ship chartered by the United Nations World Food Program carrying 40,000 tons of wheat from the port of Chornomorsk and bound for Yemen, a development welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is very important that the sixth ship has set sail today. It is loaded with food in the context of the United Nations World Food Programme,” Zelensky said in his nightly speech via video link.

He added, “This ship is heading to Yemen loaded with wheat. Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan have already got food thanks to our exports and the United Nations Food Programme.”

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that the seven ships carrying a total of 124,300 tons of foodstuffs departed from the ports of Odessa, Chornomoresk and Bivdnyi.