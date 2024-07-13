Educators have identified seven goals that schools seek to achieve through implementing inclusive education policies and strategies, stressing that the inclusive education strategies implemented by the country’s schools reflect the keenness of educational authorities in the country to provide and organize high-quality, quality services that meet the needs of students with disabilities, by providing them with a suitable, supportive and safe environment, which qualifies them to reach the highest possible degree of independence in all areas, to exercise their effective role as partners in society.

In detail, officials in public and private schools, Ahmed Yahya, Saud Al Balushi, Majid Muhaisen, Zainab Al Hashemi, and Fatima Anas, explained that the goals that schools are working to achieve for students with disabilities through the implementation of inclusive education policies include: providing an appropriate educational environment to achieve high-quality inclusive education, providing equal opportunities for educating students with disabilities, providing students with disabilities with appropriate services in schools and meeting their needs, enhancing learning opportunities by ensuring that education for students with disabilities is provided by qualified and specialized certificate holders, and involving parents of students with disabilities in the stages of the educational process. The remaining goals included communicating with all relevant bodies and institutions that provide additional services to families and students with disabilities to enhance cooperation and ensure integration of roles.

They pointed out that schools accept 12 categories of people of determination within inclusive education programmes, including mental disability, communication disorders, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, specific learning difficulties, visual impairment, hearing impairment, audio-visual impairment, physical disability, psycho-emotional disorders, multiple disabilities, in addition to health conditions.

School administrators, Mohammed Rabie, Moza Khalaf, Fatima Al Nuaimi, and Shurooq Al Badri, confirmed that students with disabilities enjoy all the rights that other students enjoy in schools, including the right to be accepted and enrolled in the most appropriate school that allows them to attend and participate in high-quality learning experiences like their peers, while the data of students with disabilities is treated with privacy and confidentiality in accordance with laws and regulations.

They explained that the appropriate inclusive education environment is determined for each category and each category of people of determination is integrated according to its different requirements and needs.

They pointed out that each student with disabilities has an individual educational plan that is built based on the results of the diagnosis and evaluation, and is in the academic, educational and psychosocial fields. The plan determines the type of inclusive education program and the support services directed to the beneficiary students, the level of curricula, assessment and testing considerations, and teaching methods, and is prepared by the inclusive education support team at the school.

School registration

The Emirates Schools Establishment confirmed that the registration of Emirati students and children of Emirati women with disabilities in government schools for the academic year 2024-2025 from kindergarten to secondary education (according to the approved categories) will be in the nearest kindergarten or school to the student’s residence according to the geographical distribution of approved residential areas, provided that the student with disabilities is diagnosed in inclusive education centers (special education support centers) to determine his needs and educational programs and alternatives appropriate to his abilities.