Bavarian, Berlin or Swabian? We reveal when the Germans will stop listening.

“Don’t you like us or what?”, you would say in Baden. The locals don’t have to worry about that. Most Germans like Saarland, which can sound really weird, as we can prove here. The most unpopular dialects include other candidates, as the language learning app Preply found out in a survey.

Total surveyed Preply more than 1,000 women and men between the ages of 16 and 65 from Germany on the dialects they like least. A total of 18 selected German-language dialects were available, with multiple entries being possible.

Attention, this is not meant to be hate against individual dialects! Some Words from German dialects are so great that you should use them every day.

Here are the 5 least popular dialects:

1. Saxon

Saxon has not been particularly popular for years, but there is good news: 15 years ago, according to Preply, every second respondent chose Saxon as the least popular German dialect. Today, however, it is only one in three.

It is mainly the boomers who have a problem with the East German language. 44 percent of the 45 to 54 year olds are bothered by the dialect. Gen Z, on the other hand, does not like to watch women’s football, but gives the Saxon a chance. Only 29 percent of 16-24 year olds think the dialect is uncomfortable.

But nothing can top that Saxon SexyTalk:

2. Swabian

The people in the Ländle don’t only have a bad reputation in Berlin. The whole of Germany voted their dialect second to last. But we still don’t want to do without words like Lällâbäbbl (meaning sissy, slack bug).

If you can’t imagine much of Swabian, you can get a small, impressive insight here:

3. Bavarian

Hello God! The country of Top model Markus Söder stands high – not surprising. Incidentally, among Gen Z, the Bavarian dialect comes in second place among the most unpopular dialects.

The Free State has its own figures:

4. Thuringian

The unpopularity of East German dialect is (unfortunately) also evident in Thuringian. The Thuringian greeting “Tach” is just sweet and practical at the same time, isn’t it?

A small Thuringian-German dictionary is available here:

5. Swiss German

Austrian can sound like Spanish (as these 18 words show). It’s the same for us in our geographical and linguistic neighborhood: Switzerland. Apparently the Germans don’t do that much with Schwyzerdütsch. Even less possibly with the following words:

6. Low German

Only rarely met and still makes it into the list in Low German. The dialect is spoken in northern Germany and in parts or generations of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, as well as in the east of the Netherlands. Then you can look forward to these funny swear words:

7. Berliners

The people of the capital are a species unto themselves. Just look at this one 20 photos at that Better to call Berlin together than Berlin pancakes. In combination with the rough “Berliner Schnauze”, the dialect is primarily perceived as unfriendly. But also includes these slang words:

Incidentally, this is how the individual federal states perform in the overall overview:

And what is your opinion?

