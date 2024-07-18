Researchers from Khalifa University of Science and Technology have identified the genetic factors that cause autism spectrum disorder in the UAE, through a new study, through which they identified seven genetic variations associated with autism spectrum disorder in Emirati children. The study contributes to finding more effective treatments and interventions that are appropriate to the personal circumstances of individuals with this disorder.

The research team included visiting assistant professor at Khalifa University and Baylor College of Medicine in the United States, Dr. Hamdan Hamdan, along with collaborators from Fakih IVF Center in Abu Dhabi and Baylor College of Medicine.

Autism is a psychological and neurological condition that affects the way a person communicates and interacts with the world around them. The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder is estimated to be 1 in 100 children worldwide.

According to estimates by the World Health Organization, its prevalence in the UAE is one in every 146 births, according to estimates by the US National Institutes of Health.

Using next-generation DNA sequencing, the research team was able to identify mutations in specific genes that play an important role in the growth and function of neurons, to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the mechanisms of autism spectrum disorder development.

The results of the study were also presented at the 8th International Conference on Genetic Disorders, as part of the activities of the International Summit on Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine, which was held in Dubai recently, and the conference witnessed the research team winning the Emirates International Genome Award.

The research team members shed light on the roles played by the new genes, and gained new information about the causes of autism spectrum disorder using advanced gene editing technologies to monitor the interactions of proteins within living cells.

The study results also shed light on the factors that influence epileptic seizures, which are part of the scope of the study, as these factors include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. They can coincide with autism spectrum disorder.

Dr. Hamdan Hamdan stressed that understanding the prevalence and characteristics of autism spectrum disorder in the UAE is an important factor in developing targeted interventions and healthcare services, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the population, noting that “disorders that coincide with autism spectrum disorder can complicate the diagnosis and treatment processes, so there is a need for a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to improve levels of diagnosis and prevention strategies, in addition to specialized treatments.”