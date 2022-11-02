Dubai (Etihad)

Emirates Airlines is sponsoring the opening ceremony of the horse racing season at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai next Friday. World Championships 2023, and the same applies to the other race and the same prize over a distance of 1900 metres.

Race-goers have the opportunity to witness the next generation of stars and future champions, when the track hosts the first two-year race for beginners, over a distance of 1200 metres.

Major General Expert Mohammed Issa Al-Adb, Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Racing Club, said: We are pleased to have Emirates Airlines present at the first party for the 2022-2023 season at Meydan Racecourse, and the company remains one of the most prominent and leading airlines in the world, and their support for us in Dubai Club For a horse racing like no other.

“We look forward to working with them again and for an evening full of intense racing at the start of the new season at the Dubai main track.”

Boutros Boutros, Senior Vice President of Joint Communications, Marketing and Branding at Emirates Airlines, said: “We are committed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination at the forefront of leading sporting, commercial and tourism events.

The opening ceremony is the first of 22 concerts at Meydan during the 2022-2023 racing season, and a set of tickets are offered for sale, where the cost of entry to the public starts from two dirhams, while free entry is allowed for children, the elderly, people of determination, teachers and front-line workers.