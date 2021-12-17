The Epic Games Store dons the Santa hat, but we also have multiple test sessions.

We are nowhere to celebrate Christmas one more year, and that is also noticeable in the video game industry, with many gifts to have a great time this weekend without having to go through the box again. With particular attention to Epic Games Store, which will offer up to 15 free games during these next few days, we take a summary of everything available at no additional cost this weekend.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Without a doubt, one of the most common guests of these specials. You may have, in fact, played it in some previous trial period. But this benchmark of multiplayer action and survival is updated every so often, so there is always something new to see. It will be on Steam for free this weekend. Do you dare to play it?

Type: Limited Time Trial

Ubisoft continues to celebrate its 35th birthday in the company of its users, inviting this time to try Assassin’s Creed Odyssey until December 20. With this video game, players will be able to live an action adventure while traveling through ancient Greece, visiting iconic places and meeting great characters of the time.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Its premiere has not been everything its fans expected, but it is always good to give video games a chance for yourself to make your own assessment. Thus, during this weekend it is available on PC Battlefield 2042, offering an opportunity to immerse yourself in the multiple game modes of the shooter.

Free Access to Multiplayer

Not only does BF 2042 open its doors for Christmas, so does COD: Vanguard until December 21 on various platforms, allowing users to access all the multiplayer modes of the war shooter from Sledgehammer Games. Without a doubt, a good option to decide whether to jump to the FPS and venture into the rest of its offer.

Type: Limited Time Trial

With Xbox Free Play Days we have the opportunity this weekend to kick-start our Olympic spirit with the video game officially licensed by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Console users will be able to enjoy 18 sports disciplines, from tennis and football up to 100 meters dash, basketball and boxing.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Thanks to Ubisoft’s anniversary we can also download and keep forever one of its modern classics, the great Rayman Origins. With it, players will have the option to discover the magical universe and the legendary 2D game that won the hearts of millions of fans at the beginning of the last decade.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

For Christmas, the free games of the Epic Games Store give up their weekly periodicity so you will have to run to get them. Luckily, this comes with a larger assortment, with a total of 15 holiday gifts. The first of them is Shenmue III, the latest installment in a saga much loved by fans.

Do you want more free games?

Prime Gaming, Xbox Live, PS Plus, Stadia Pro

If all these adventures are not worth it, at 3DJuegos we also review all the free games in December for subscribers of PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems as well as Google’s Stadia Pro service. Don’t forget to check them out.

