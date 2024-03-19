Home page World

From: Fabienne Mayer

Press Split

Finally the sun is back. But your money is still gone? You can still fully enjoy the new season.

What could be nicer than finally going outside again after a long winter and enjoying spring? Correct: nothing! Finally soak up the sun again without freezing or wearing ten layers. Take a look at these nine free excursion destinations throughout Austria that will awaken spring in you!

Enchanted places in Austria View photo series

However, if you come from Upper Austria, this one seven free leisure activities from Upper Austria If you've already tried it out and money is tight anyway, you're probably reluctant to go to Vienna or Tyrol. Good thing we have something for you here too. We have seven new excursion destinations in Upper Austria that won't cost you a penny! Great, right?

1. Traun-Donau-Auen Landscape Park

Walk along the banks of the Danube and discover nature awakening in this beautiful park. The bird songs accompany you on your way through the fresh greenery.

Finally soak up the sun again without freezing to death! © Dreamstime/ IMAGO / Volker Preußer/ IMAGO

2. Pöstlingberg

Enjoy breathtaking views over Linz and the surrounding landscape from this vantage point. In spring, the meadows around the mountain shine in lush green.

3. Gisela waiting room in Bad Hall

Climb this observation tower and look out over the surrounding blooming forests and meadows. The fresh spring air and the scent of blooming flowers will enchant you.

4. St. Wolfgang am Wolfgangsee

Stroll through the idyllic town of St. Wolfgang and visit the magnificent parish church. Surrounded by flowering trees and the sparkling Wolfgangsee, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of spring here.

5. Guglwald near Freistadt

Explore the picturesque surroundings of the Guglwald and enjoy the peace and quiet of nature. In spring, the flowering trees are reflected in the clear water of the lake.

6. Altpernstein Castle near Micheldorf

Explore the impressive ruins of Altpernstein Castle and enjoy the wonderful view over the Kremstal. In spring, colorful flowers bloom around the castle and transform the ruins into a magical fairyland.

7. Klauser reservoir

Enjoy the peace and seclusion on the banks of the Klauser reservoir and watch the water birds in their natural habitat. In spring the shores of the lake come to life when the first flowers bloom.

If you're traveling for a longer period of time, take a look at these six natural wonders in Upper Austria at!