A group of seven Asians lured dozens of people through misleading advertisements, which they posted on the TikTok application, about trading cryptocurrency, claiming that they own companies to mine these currencies, lured them to obtain huge profits, and took from them sums estimated at 10 million dirhams, and a lawsuit was registered. They were charged by four victims, from whom the defendants seized 320,600 dirhams, and other cases are still under consideration.

The Public Prosecution Office in Dubai referred the seven defendants, both in presence and in absentia, to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of fraudulently appropriating movable funds.

It also referred six of them on charges of practicing one of the activities of virtual asset service providers without obtaining a license from the regulatory authorities.

The court decided to fine each of them 10 thousand dirhams, in addition to the sums they seized from the four victims.

According to the facts of the case, the seven defendants published advertisements on the social network TikTok about the specialization of three companies in which they work in trading and mining digital virtual currencies, and making rewarding profits for those wishing to do so.

She indicated that one of the victims paid them an amount of 200 thousand dirhams, another invested an amount of 28 thousand and 800 dirhams, a third 7500 dirhams, and a fourth 61 thousand and 700 dirhams.

The defendants opened fake accounts for them in an electronic wallet, after enticing them to make huge profits, which would have deceived the victims.

For his part, a witness from the Dubai Police in the investigations of the Public Prosecution said that he was at his workplace when more than 180 people came to the center to report a fraud incident from these defendants, after deluding them of owning companies specialized in trading digital currencies and making profitable daily and monthly profits through mining. these coins.

The witness added that the defendants seized sums of money from the victims in separate batches, and handed a number of them profits in return, in order to spread the news among the people of their community, pointing out that this is what actually happened, as the news spread widely, and dozens accepted to participate with the defendants after seducing them. Misleading ads on social networks, including Tik Tok.

The witness indicated that the victims informed the center that the defendants told them that they would receive 100% profits at the beginning of last December, and when they went to the company’s headquarters, they were surprised that it was closed, and then they informed the police.

He confirmed the circular to the accused and the arrest of two of them at the border with a neighboring country in a similar communication, pointing out that the value of the seized money is estimated at 10 million dirhams, according to the registered communications.

He explained that the defendants used three front companies for the operations they targeted the victims, indicating that these companies are licensed by the Department of Tourism, but they are registered to practice commercial mediation activity only, and not mining or trading digital currencies.

He pointed out that the first defendant in the case assumed the task of promoting misleading advertisements, luring the victims, and receiving cash from them through the rest of the defendants, along with a manager and partner in one of the three companies, and the rest of the defendants assumed other varying roles.

By asking the two arrested defendants, they denied the charge against them, and one of them decided that he had deposited an amount of 40,000 dirhams in the company for investment, and had received 10,000 dirhams in profits, then he moved to work with the rest of the defendants and was bringing clients to them.

After hearing the case, the court ruled in the presence of two of the defendants, and in absentia against five others, to fine each of them 10 thousand dirhams, in addition to the value of the amount that they seized from the four victims.

