In order to maintain mental health, various factors play a crucial role, including proper and balanced nutrition.

In this report, we review a group of foods that must be eaten to maintain mental health, according to Dr. Hana Boryanova, a neuroscientist at the British University of Bournemouth:

Salmon, seabass and sardines: Fatty fish — including salmon, sea bass, blackfish, sardines and anchovies — are rich in omega-3s, which help blood flow to the brain, which boosts memory and reduces the risk of cognitive decline.

The B vitamins, a family of eight vitamins, play an important role in brain health. This type of vitamin is found in whole grains, leafy vegetables, eggs, legumes, and lentils. Nootropics: Some substances and supplements that promote brain health known as “nootropics” are witnessing increasing interest, as studies have found that they help people face challenges, solve problems faster, and increase their productivity. Among these substances, we find caffeine, which increases alertness and speed of performing difficult mental tasks and reduces feelings of fatigue, along with Ginkgo Biloba, which contains unique antioxidants, in addition to Ashwagandha and Omega 3.