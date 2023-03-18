Bicycling in Florida is risky; Florida has the highest yearly rate of bike deaths. According to the latest available statistics, the mortality toll for bicyclists has quadrupled since 1975 for anyone over 20 years old in Florida. Many motorists in Ocala either deliberately or unintentionally injure bikers because they do not respect the rights of cyclists.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration looked into the most common causes of fatal bicycle accidents in Florida and came up with a list. They include:

Not giving way when required.

Disobeying traffic regulations.

Taking a turn when it’s neither legal nor appropriate.

Learn your rights and responsibilities as a cyclist in Florida to avoid accidents. However, the statutes governing bicycle use are not always straightforward. Get the counsel of an experienced bicycle accident attorney if you are hurt in an accident and suspect it was someone else’s fault. You can find the best bicycle accident lawyers in Ocala who will patiently explain your legal options and defend your right to full financial reimbursement.

Seven Florida Bicycle Laws

With any luck, Florida’s new bike safety laws will help deal with this common problem. Here are the top 7 Florida statutes about bicycles to help secure your safety on the road.

Cyclists must obey all traffic laws

Every cyclist must follow the same rules of the road as cars. To be safe when riding, cyclists should constantly monitor traffic signs and signals and only continue when the lights are green. Turning and crossing from one side of the road to the other requires strict adherence to traffic control devices.

Cyclists must ride with the flow of traffic

While on the road, cyclists must ride in the same direction as motor vehicles on the right side of the road. In some circumstances, the cyclist should use the designated bike lane. With no bike lane, riders should stick to the edge of the road or the right curb. When making a right turn, riders should go closer to the road’s edge or curb on the right side of the junction.

Use of hand signals

Bicyclists should use hand signals to communicate stops and turns. A cyclist has to notify their intention to turn at least 100 feet before the turn. You can show the signal to turn right by raising your left hand and arm or by extending your right hand and arm horizontally to the right side of the bicycle.

Required equipment

Bicycles must have functional brakes, front lights must be visible from 500 feet, and rear reflectors must be visible from 600 feet to comply with regulations. A white light headlamp that can be seen from at least 500 feet away is required on the front of your bike. According to an NHTSA report, nighttime bicycle accidents involving a biker wearing darker clothing account for 10% of fatalities. The back of your bike must have a red reflector that can be seen from at least 600 feet away.

Helmets for children under 16

Young cyclists under the age of 16 must have a helmet on at all times. According to the Federal safety standard, everyone under 16 who rides a bicycle must always wear a correctly fitted helmet securely fastened around the head.

Riding on sidewalks

Cyclists are not required to always stick to bike lanes by law. The legislation provides exemptions for situations where a cyclist can pass another bicycle, prepare to turn left, or seek to avoid hazardous conditions in the bike lane. However, cyclists can use sidewalks but must always give way to pedestrians at all times. You must provide auditory signals to warn the pedestrian of your impending passage as you approach a crosswalk.

Three-foot rule

While passing a bicyclist, motorists must provide at least three feet of space between their vehicle and the bike. If a motorist cannot pass with at least three feet of space between them, they must reduce their speed and wait for a safer opportunity to do so. If you and another cyclist are headed in the same direction, you must not pass each other until you reach an intersection or a private driveway.

Final Thoughts

Riders should also take precautions for their safety. By obeying these regulations; you can keep cyclists safe and save lives. You will be a model citizen and help avoid any dangers. When people break the rules, they increase the likelihood of an incident. Get the help you need after a bicycle accident, and then contact a lawyer to discuss your legal options.