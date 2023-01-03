After the December festivities comes, inevitably, the feared and famous “January slope”, for which the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) gives the following tips to survive it.

It happens every year. After the Mexicans spend as if they earn much more than what they actually earn in their work in the end of year partysthere are many who have to go to pawnshops to leave belongings in exchange for money to be able to pay the expenses at the beginning of the year.

Faced with this panorama that not a few will have to go through, Profeco gives the following 7 tips to overcome the dreaded and inevitable “January slope”.

7 financial tips from Profeco to survive the January slope

Define your financial goals for this 2023

A first tip to survive the slope of January 2023 is to establish short and long term goalsthat is, define how much you will have to invest in the objectives that you have certain times.

additional income

If you received extra income in December, such as savings account and Christmas bonusIdeally, you should use them to pay your debts or save them, instead of spending them on gifts or other day-to-day expenses.

Smart shopping avoiding waste

Another good way to lighten the January costs of this new year, according to Profeco, is plan your food purchases wellSince throwing food away is one of the most literal ways to waste your money, it is best that you only buy what is necessary to prepare your meals.

make a budget

Another recommendation to overcome this January slope is to be clear about how much money you have and how you want to manage it, that is, what are your priority expenses in this first month of the new year.

Teamwork

The January slope will not look as steep if all the members of the family help so that the expenses in this first month are not so high. This is how it is best to educate even the smallest so that they do not waste services such as water or electricity.

Beware of credits and loans

Another good tip to overcome the January slope is to plan ahead if you are going to apply for a loan or loan, so that you can compare different interest rates, the Total Annual Cost (CAT) or the amortization table, this in different financial groups.

Audit debts and take care of new ones

Bank interest rates are beginning to rise again, so you should keep in mind that credit card debts in which you only pay the minimum will be more expensive.