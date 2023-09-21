Competition intensified in the competition to memorize the Book of God between seven competitors during the event of the fifth day of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition in its seventh session, in the events hall of the Culture and Science Symposium in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai.

The competitions were attended by Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, members of the committee, a number of officials, parents of the contestants and their companions, and the audience following the events.

In the morning session, Andy Busso Jatra from Senegal competed in front of the international jury in memorizing the narration of Qalun, while competing in the Hafs narration were: Hawa Doukouri from Mali, Farida Muhammad from Afghanistan, and Maryam Seri Bah from Sierra Leone, and in the evening session, Sheikha Alia bint Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the Emirates, Aisha Azza Muhammad Rashid Wilangara from India, and Marwa Ahmed Mahmoud from Djibouti, in memorization based on the narration of Hafs.

The competition’s organizing committee prepared a visit for the award’s guests, including the contestants and their companions, to the “Dubai Frame,” as it is one of the most modern cultural landmarks in the country, and it constitutes a prominent edifice that frames charming scenes and views of ancient and modern Dubai, becoming a bridge linking the emirate’s ancient past with its prosperous present. The Dubai Frame provides panoramic views of the entire city of Dubai and tells its story over time, from its founding until the implementation of its ambitious plans to achieve a prosperous future. The contestants and their companions were astonished and delighted by this great creativity, watching the stunning view of the sunset from the top of the bridge, moving in the panoramic elevators, enjoying the view of the city of Dubai from both sides of the “frame”, and enriching the experience by walking on the illuminated glass walkway in the suspension bridge, and getting to know the city’s most prominent landmarks and tourist destinations. And take souvenir photos with the most beautiful landmarks in Dubai.