The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai revealed that it had closed three facilities during the past 24 hours, and violated 26 others, as part of its inspection campaigns to ensure that all tourism facilities in the emirate adhere to the protocols and preventive measures followed, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

On a related topic, Dubai Municipality stated, on its Twitter account, that it closed four institutions yesterday, and issued violations of four other institutions.

The municipality said in its tweet: “Alerts have been directed to 26 institutions to adhere to all precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.





