Decision of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, No. 46 of 2022 regarding permits and forms of offers and contracts of employment, identified seven exceptional cases in which the employer is not considered late in renewing or issuing a work permit, including “the worker who has left the country and has been outside the country for more than six months or has expired.” His residence while outside the country and his work permit expired after the date of departure, the worker whose work permit expired after his deportation by order, judicial ruling, or administrative decision from the competent authorities, for the period from the date of arrest or the date of deportation, whichever is earlier, without other periods, the deceased worker or a case A worker with a contagious disease prevents him from working.”

The list of the seven cases also included “the worker whose work permit has expired or the ministry referred his complaint to the court, for the period from the date of referral, excluding other periods prior to this referral, the worker who left the country in the periods of settlement of the situation decided by the competent authorities, the imprisoned worker or A detainee whose work permit expired during his imprisonment or arrest, for the period of imprisonment or detention, and finally, the death of the owner of the facility who is solely responsible for managing it, for a maximum period of three months from the date of death.



