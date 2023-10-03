Home page World

From: Friederike Hilz

Split

Men who made fun of “Girl Math” are now getting paid. And it’s pretty expensive.

In the TikTok trend “Girl Math,” women explain why all purchases under five euros are free and why cash spending isn’t actually real. The videos with the hashtag #girlmath were rarely really meant seriously and were probably more of a kind of inside joke by women, which is probably better than that Trend Girl Math can be a threat to retirement.

It didn’t take long for men to catch on to the “Girl Math” trend. “We had fun with this harmless trend and people started making fun of it,” explains Arghavan Salles (@arghavansallesmdphd) in a video (see below). But women on

“Boy Math” vs. “Girl Math”: Men calculate differently than women

“Boy Math is when 1.77 m becomes 1.82 m,” writes a user on X (see below) and that is one of the most harmless equations under #boymath. (Still, the height hype on dating apps is quite problematic.) When it comes to this trend, women are really not holding back. “Boy Math is when they don’t want to spend ten dollars on flowers just because they’re ‘dying,'” writes another woman.

The “Boy Math” trend addresses many serious topics, such as: Care work, which is still women’s work. In comparison to “Girl Math”, it is less of an ironic self-reflection and more of an illustration of the social inequality between men and women.

“Boy Math is when he changes the oil and shovels snow and she cooks and does the laundry and he thinks they both do the same job because they both have two jobs,” writes one user. In doing so, she criticizes like this TikTokers the lack of recognition for mothers.

The “Boy Math” trend doesn’t just exist in English-speaking countries; German women also share some mathematical formulas from the men’s world. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA has collected seven pieces for you:

1. Pick-up artists love this formula:

An expert warns against pick-up artists and dating coaches and explains why they are dangerous.

2. Abortion translated into conservative male math:

“Boy Math” is different from “Girl Math” © @faxenmachen via Twitter.de, Shotshop/IMAGO

More on the subject: Paragraph 218 as a compromise on abortion is a “myth,” says a constitutional lawyer.

3. You learn this in fifth grade:

Speaking of math: If you don’t get 7/10 points in this math quiz, you have to go back to 7th grade immediately.

4. Strategic incompetence is one of the foundations of “Boy Math”:

5. “Boy Math” is often inscrutable:

“Boy Math is when you catch him cheating and then he breaks up with you because you caught him.”

Speaking of TikTok trends: Here our author explains why the girlfriend effect is not real, but fake.