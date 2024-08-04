Joint statement speaks of “deep concern”; countries said they will continue to monitor the situation “closely”

The governments of Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland and Portugal published a joint note on Saturday (3 August 2024) in which they ask Venezuela to release the minutes of the presidential elections, with the aim of ensuring the “total transparency and integrity” of the electoral process.

In statementthe Italian government stated that the joint note was an initiative of Italy and France. The document speaks of a “deep concern” by the 7 member countries of the EU (European Union) with the situation in Venezuela.

“The rights of all Venezuelans, especially political leaders, must be respected during this process. We strongly condemn any arrest or threat against them.”says the note.

The document states that the European countries that signed the note will continue to monitor “closely” the situation in Venezuela, in addition to supporting the Venezuelan population’s call for democracy.

The publication is on behalf of the European Union. On Monday (29 July), Hungary prevented the rest of the European Union countries from issuing a declaration by the entire bloc against the elections in Venezuela.

For the EU to draw up a statement that represents the entire bloc or announces a future sanction on Venezuela, there must be a unanimous vote by the 27 countries that make up the bloc.

UNDERSTAND

On July 28, the CNE (National Electoral Council), the body responsible for elections in Venezuela, announced that current president Nicolás Maduro obtained 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% for center-right opposition candidate Edmundo González.

The opposition disputes the numbers, claiming that González won more than 67% of the vote, while Maduro received 30%. Both the opposition and international observers have criticized the lack of clarity in the vote count. They are demanding more transparency in the country’s electoral process.

Here is the full statement released by the 7 European countries on Saturday (3 August):

“Joint Statement on the Situation in Venezuela

“We express our deep concern about the situation in Venezuela following last Sunday’s presidential elections.

“We call on the Venezuelan authorities to publish all voting records in a timely manner in order to ensure full transparency and integrity of the electoral process. The opposition claims to have collected and published more than 80% of the voter records produced in each precinct. Such verification is essential to recognize the will of the Venezuelan people.

“The rights of all Venezuelans, especially political leaders, must be respected during this process. We strongly condemn any arrest or threat against them.

“The will of the Venezuelan people, as well as their right to protest and assemble peacefully, must be respected.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation with our partners and support the Venezuelan people’s call for democracy and peace.”