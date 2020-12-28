Sport is a great well of wisdom. Beyond a mark, a victory or a medal, there is a process of mental transformation that leads the elite athlete to know and enhance areas of knowledge that, at first glance, many may overlook. It’s not about running more, jumping more or scoring more goals. That is not all. It is much more complex and exciting.

For many athletes, sport is not just sport. Is a complex work of improvement, full of learnings that complete and prepare their training beyond competition and strictly physical: manage the error and defeat, regain focus and attention, learn to be a team, not lose confidence or essence, flow during competition, escape pressure and noise …

They are knowledge that is part of a mental training that converges directly with the physical. There are not two separate workouts – there is one. Many of our great athletes, active and retired, know this. We revisit some of their famous quotes that perfectly synthesize the work done to achieve a winning mind:

This is our selection:

1.- We open the ranking with an essential: Michael Jordan, an eternal player who not only confesses to having lost (and not infrequently), but also praises defeat as a key path to success:

“I have missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I have lost more than 300 games. On 26 occasions I was entrusted with the winning shot and I missed. I have failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I have been successful. “

2.- One of the most remembered phrases of Alfredo Di Stéfano talk about team strength. Being a team is, by far, the great competitive advantage of one rival over the other, something that the historic Real Madrid knew well. A team that works for the common good, enhancing the talent of its individuals, is its most valuable ‘signing’:

“No player is as good as everyone put together.”

3.- Be true to yourself, respect the essence of your own game, it does not make you a winner automatically, but it does make you capable of everything. There are athletes who follow the rules and win, and others who change them and make history. This year we have learned that, beyond victory, Jon rham is part of the second group:

“I will be faithful to what I feel and what I have in mind. If I have to hit a blow that is not conventional, I will do it, if it is what I believe and feel capable of doing at that moment, without letting myself be conditioned by the rule”.

4.- An athlete can lose many things: a match, a medal, a mark. By losing, you can be injured and lose weeks, months, a few Olympics or a season. But an athlete can never lose the trust. Without it, defeat gains ground, as he said Carl lewis:

“If you don’t have confidence, you will always find a way not to win.”

5.- The ability to focus and attention in the game of Rafael Nadal It is the element that gives you victory and that defines a brilliant trajectory that is not without obstacles. Nadal does not let the rival enter the game because his attention in the game is total and his control over the ‘here and now’ a learning that sums up well in this sentence:

“In a game, the fiercest battle I book is with the voices that echo inside my head: you want to silence everything within the mind, eliminate everything except the competition, you want to concentrate every atom of your being on the point you are playing. If I have made a mistake in the previous point, I forget it; if the idea of ​​victory creeps into the back of my head, I repress it ”.

6.- What happens when an athlete enters the ‘flow’ zone? I’m talking about the state in which it is delivered with absolute attention and in which only the present moment exists. In that state there are no limits, there is no fear. There is no pressure. Nothing else exists: only the athlete and what they do. And when that happens, anything is possible … something you know well Andres Iniesta:

“I had the feeling of being alone with the ball, like when you see a slow motion image. It is difficult to describe the silence, but it is what I have felt. I was sure he was going to score. “

7.- If you want to become an unstoppable athlete, the first thing you must learn to manage is your mind. The challenge, as we said at the beginning, is not in running more or arriving earlier, but in achieve mental control over your own physical potential. If we do not let the mind ‘play’, the physical work becomes ‘lame’ and the athlete stagnates at some point along the way. A message that focused the work of Brad Gilbert with André Agassi:

“With your talent, if you keep your game level at 50% and your mind at 90%, you will win. But if you keep your game at 90% and your mind at 50% you will end up losing. “

Without a doubt, the mind must be the revelation muscle of your workouts in 2021. Remember, and here my humble contribution to the dating rankings: “The body listens to what the mind says.”

Do not forget about it in the year that we just started because it will be essential to reduce the distances that separate you from your goals in an unstoppable year.