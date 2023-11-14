Ashraf Jibril (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE has strengthened its efforts to support sustainability with a set of strategies, plans and programs that work together as national accelerators that contribute to reaching the ultimate goal of achieving climate neutrality in 2050, through 7 “Emirati” accelerators to achieve climate neutrality.

1 Climate neutrality

The strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 represents a national drive that aims to reduce emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, making the UAE the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to announce its goal to achieve climate neutrality.

The initiative is in line with the ten principles of the New Fifty, as it provides new opportunities for sustainable development and economic progress, and is consistent with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, which seeks to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases and limit the rise in global temperature.

2 Water security

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is implementing the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water during normal and extreme emergency conditions, in line with the country’s laws and World Health Organization specifications, and contributes to achieving the prosperity of society and the sustainability of development and growth of the national economy.

3 Energy strategy

The UAE launched its Energy Strategy 2050, the first unified energy plan in the country that balances the aspects of production and consumption, and global environmental obligations, and ensures a comfortable economic environment for growth in all sectors. The strategy takes into account demand growth equivalent to six percent annually.

4 Food security

The National Food Security Strategy aims to develop a comprehensive national system based on the foundations of enabling sustainable food production, and determines the elements of the national food basket, based on three main criteria: knowledge of the volume of local consumption of the most important products, the ability to produce and manufacture, in addition to nutritional needs. The strategy is based on several main directions, including facilitating global food trade, diversifying food import sources, and identifying alternative supply plans.

5 The “green” agenda

The National Green Agenda 2030 is a long-term plan to achieve sustainable development goals in the UAE and make its economy more environmentally friendly.

The agenda works to implement and follow up on initiatives and projects to achieve the most prominent benefits expected when transitioning to a green economy, such as an increase in gross domestic product by 4 to 5 percent, and reducing emissions from the energy sector to less than 100 kilowatt-hours.

6 “Air Agenda”

The National Air Quality Agenda 2031 represents a general framework for leading and coordinating the efforts of federal and local government agencies and private sector institutions in effectively monitoring and managing air quality and mitigating pollution, to ensure enhancing air quality, contributing to creating a safe and healthy environment, and improving the quality of life, in line with the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071.

7 mechanisms to confront “invasive species”

The National Invasive Species Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2026 is based on an overview of the current status of invasive species in the country and specific measures to manage them, thus enhancing the protection of natural resources, the environment and society from their impact.

The strategy seeks to improve awareness of invasive alien species, enhance the ability to manage them, prevent their spread, manage priority species, and enhance cooperation to combat them nationally, regionally and internationally.