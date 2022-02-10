The big teams are working on the planning of the next summer market and they will surely take into account that there are great players who are ending their contract and could hire without transfer cost. Let’s see which world-class strikers are in this situation.
The Argentine midfielder wants to end his time in Italy and, at 28, is looking for a destination where his quality can stand out. Spain could be a great option for Dybala, either to reinforce Real Madrid, Atlético or even Barça.
The French striker has recovered his high level and is one of the great scorers in the Premier. He has decided not to renew and could leave at the end of the season, especially if Arsenal finally fails to qualify for the Champions League.
The lack of minutes has made Cavani decide not to renew with Manchester United and at 34 years of age he will look for a destination where he can demonstrate his great qualities for the last few seasons before retiring.
At 40, Zlatan is still a fearsome striker. He has scored 8 goals in 19 games for Milan, the team where his contract ends this summer. Ibrahimovic wants to continue linked to elite football to try to go to the World Cup in Qatar, but that does not mean that he is going to renew with the Rossoneri team, so we could see him in another team next season.
The versatile Belgian striker is a fantastic option to bolster any team. He ends his contract with Napoli and at 34 years old he still promises to have several seasons of good football.
The Croatian striker may be a step behind the rest, but at 30 years old, he is a safe option in the long term, as he ensures a longer performance. Kramaric can play as a 9, but as he is showing this season at Hoffenheim, he is also a great playmaker.
It is one of the sensations of the French league. At 23 years old, Muani could be a great bet for any team that needs a striker for the future, because when his contract ends this summer, he will be able to sign freely for any team.
