The Emirates Foundation for School Education has identified a number of prohibitions in exams at the end of the current academic year 2022-2023, which it decided to take from the seventh to the 16th of next June for students in grades three to twelve.

The guide for schools’ readiness for the exams at the end of the third semester of the current academic year showed seven administrative procedures required of school administrations to prepare for the central exams. The number of 25 students in the hall, and ensuring the availability of quality standards in the hall, including a clock, appropriate lighting, ventilation, suitable seats for students, allocating a hall for receiving and handing over committees, and the availability of security and safety standards in it, and organizing daily observation statements.

Prohibitions during exams include not using or carrying phones, whether by students, teachers or observers, and it is forbidden to bring smart devices and social media applications into exam halls.

The institution also stressed the prevention of cheating of all kinds in the committees, and destroying the examination paper is a serious violation, stressing the need to indicate the procedures taken by the competent committee formed in each school or at the committee’s headquarters when dealing with cases of cheating.

And she emphasized the prohibition of exam circulation between all kinds of bodies, observers, students and their families inside the school, or through social networking sites.

The institution directed the importance of providing an atmosphere of calm and tranquility in the exam hall, providing students with additional papers if necessary, and spreading a culture of good time management for students while taking the exam, noting the need to educate the student on the need to fill in the exam paper data correctly before starting to answer the exam questions.

Finally, the Foundation approved the guide for preparing schools for the final exams for the third semester and the end of the current year 2022-2023, for students in all educational circles, as it set the date for the beginning of the exams on the seventh of next June, while the compensatory exams from June 19 to 23, analysis and announcement Results during the period from 22 to 26 of the same month.

And she stated that the re-examinations will be from the sixth to the 12th of next July, and the results of the re-runs will be analyzed and announced on the 13th of July.

The institution said, through its updates on the exam schedule, that group (B) exams are scheduled to start during the period 22-26 May, and the last date for monitoring the grades of the formative assessment is the sixth of next June.